HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Ole Miss and Southern Miss fans will be able to watch the two baseball teams face off in the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Saturday, June 11.

WJTV 12 News will host a special 30-minute preview show of the Super Regional at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Sports Director Blake Levine and Sports Reporter David Edelstein will host the show with more on what to expect this weekend.

The games will be played in Pete Taylor Park on the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) campus in Hattiesburg. Here are the start and TV times for the games:

Saturday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m. CT on ESNPU

Sunday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2/ESPNU

If needed, a third game will be played on Monday, June 13. TV is TBD

The Rebels beat the Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg on May 11 by a score of 4-1. Earlier in the year, USM beat Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl 10-7.

Southern Miss made it to the Super Regional after beating Louisiana State University 8-7. This is the team’s first time back in the super regionals since 2009.

Ole Miss made it to the Super Regional after beating Arizona 22-6.

Southern Miss Baseball announced the games were sold out. USM will host a watch party for the games at Southern Station in Spirit Park, and Ole Miss will host a watch party at Swayze Field.