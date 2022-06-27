OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss will hold a parade on Wednesday, June 29 to celebrate the baseball team’s 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship win.

The parade will start at 5:15 p.m. The route will begin at midtown, go past The Graduate on North Lamar, make a full circle around the courthouse, continue down South Lamar, take a right on University and end at the Lyceum.

(Courtesy: Ole Miss Athletics)

As the parade passes, fans are encouraged to head over to Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field for a Championship Celebration. Gates to the stadium will open at 5:00 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. Fans will hear from coaches, student-athletes, team personnel and other guests.

All general bowl seating and left and right field will be in general admission. Coolers and chairs will be allowed in left and right field only. No glass or prohibited items will be allowed. All items must be cleared immediately following the event. Restrooms will be available. Concession stands won’t be open, but Water Monsters will be available on the concourse.

(Courtesy: Ole Miss Athletics)

Free parking will be available. Lot A, Lot B, Lot ADA, Lot C, Lot D, Lot e/South lot and the Manning lot will be open on a first-come, first-served bases. ADA parking will also be available at lot C- ADA and the South lot. A complimentary shuttle will be available from the Manning Center, Lot B, Lot E, South lot and ADA lot.