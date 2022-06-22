OMAHA (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team will face Arkansas again in the College World Series (CWS) in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Razorbacks defeated Auburn 11-1 during an elimination game on Tuesday, June 21. Arkansas lost to the Rebels on Monday, June 20 13-5.

Ole Miss and Arkansas will return to the diamond on Wednesday, June 22 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

The Rebels, in the CWS for the sixth time, would have to lose Wednesday and again Thursday to not reach their first finals.

Arkansas won two of three at home against Ole Miss in the regular season. The teams have met 107 times.

The Rebels advanced to the College World Series after defeating the Southern Miss baseball team in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. This is their first time returning to the CWS since 2014.

WJTV 12 News will host another Sports Zone 12 “Ole Miss: Road to Omaha” special on Friday, June 24. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The special will air on WJTV, WHLT and WJTV.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.