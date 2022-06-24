OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss will host a watch party for the NCAA College World Series Championship Series on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (if necessary) at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.

The Rebels defeated Arkansas 2-0 to advance for the College World Series Final for the first time in program history.

Back home in Oxford, fans will be able to watch the ballgame broadcast on the video board at Swayze Field. The gates at Swayze Field will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each game for the watch party.

Admission is free. Parking around the ballpark will be open. Premium areas around the stadium and concession areas will not be open. No food or drink will be provided. However, fans are invited to bring their own food and drink. Coolers will be allowed.

All three games will be aired on ESPN. Saturday’s opener is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 p.m., if needed.