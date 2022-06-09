OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss fans, who can’t make the trip to Hattiesburg for the Super Regional, will be able to watch the Saturday and Sunday games at Swayze Field on the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford.

The Rebels will face Southern Miss with a trip to the College World Series on the line. The first pitches for the games will be at 3:00 p.m. CT both days. If needed, a third game will be held on Monday, June 13.

Fans in attendance will be able to watch the broadcast of the ballgame on the video board at Swayze Field. Saturday’s game will air on ESPNU, and Sunday’s game two will be on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The gates at Swayze Field will open at 2:30 p.m. for the watch party both days. Admission is free of charge and parking around the ballpark will be open. Premium areas around the stadium will not be open.

The concessions areas at the stadium will not be open and no food or beverages will be provided. However, fans are invited to bring their own food and beverages to the watch party and coolers are permitted.