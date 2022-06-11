HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Ole Miss beat Southern Miss 10-0 in the first game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park on Saturday, June 11.

After a scoreless first two innings, Justin Bench and Jacob Gonzales brought Ole Miss to a 2-0 lead in the third.

The Golden Eagles remained scoreless as Peyton Chatagnier scored in the fourth.

In the sixth inning, Chatagnier, Gonzales, Bench, Garrett Wood, Tim Elko, Kevin Graham and Calvin Harris scored to top Southern Miss 10-0.

The second game will start at 3:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 12. Watch the game on ESPN2/ESPNU. If needed, a third game will be played on Monday, June 13.