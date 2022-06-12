HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Ole Miss topped Southern Miss 5-0 in the second Hattiesburg Super Regional game at Pete Taylor Park on Sunday, June 12. The Rebels now advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Calvin Harris, Justin Bench and Jacob Gonzales scored in the fifth inning to bring Ole Miss to a 3-0 lead. In the sixth, Hayden Dunhurst brought the score to 4-0.

TJ McCants hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to bring Ole Miss to a 5-0 lead.

The Rebels beat Southern Miss 10-0 in the first game of the Super Regional. Ole Miss is one of 8 teams to advance from the Super Regionals to the College World Series.