Omadawg fans hope MSU can force a game 3

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Our similar summertime pattern continues today as temperatures quickly climb into the upper 80s for lunchtime, and lower 90s for highs this afternoon. A few pop up showers or storms may be possible, but the rain chance today is only around 30 percent. The pattern continues for Thursday, as temperatures once again reach the lower 90s with a few stray afternoon storms.

FRIDAY: Rain chances increase to wrap up the work week as a cold front arrives from the north. That will bring more widespread showers and storms starting early Friday morning and lasting through much of the day. Temperatures will be lower because of the rain and cloud cover, with highs likely in the middle 80s.