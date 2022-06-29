OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team and the City of Oxford celebrated the team’s 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship win with a parade and celebration.
Ole Miss scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory Sunday.
Fans attended the parade in Oxford that led through the Square before ending at Swayze Field.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.