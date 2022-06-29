The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team and the City of Oxford celebrated the team’s 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship win with a parade and celebration.

Ole Miss scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory Sunday.

Fans line the streets in Oxford to celebrate the Ole Miss baseball team.

Fans make their way to Swayze Field on the Ole Miss campus to celebrate the baseball team.

Championship posters of the Ole Miss baseball team

Fans attended the parade in Oxford that led through the Square before ending at Swayze Field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.