JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Five finalists have been named for the 2022 Ferris Trophy by the MBCI and Pearl River Resort.

The Ferriss Trophy was named in memory of the former Major League star and long-time Delta State baseball coach Dave “Bo” Ferriss. The award is presented to the Most Outstanding College player in Mississippi every year.

Three pitchers and two position players make up this year’s finalists. The finalists are Mississippi State’s R.J. Yeager, Ole Miss’ Tim Elko, Southern Miss’ Tanner Hall, Delta State’s Harrison Haley and Belhaven’s Brett Sanchez.

Finalists and the award winner are chosen by the state’s college baseball coaches and panel of Major League Baseball professional scouts. Fan voting also accounts for 10% of the award.

The winner will be announced at a luncheon held at the Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson on Monday, May 23. Click here to purchase tickets.