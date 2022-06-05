POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pearl River Community College (PRCC) baseball team won its first National Championship against Madison on Saturday, June 4.

Pine Belt News reported the Wildcats won 7-2 against Madison after falling in the first game of the series. The team captured the championship triple crown after already winning the MACCC Championship and the Region 23 Championship.

According to the newspaper, D.K. Donaldson was named Most Valuable Player, Tate Parker was named Outstanding Offensive Player, John Griffin Bell was named Outstanding Defensive Player, Cole Tolbert was named Outstanding Pitcher and head coach Michael Avalon was named Coach of the Tournament.