OMAHA (WJTV) – Ole Miss beat Oklahoma 10-3 in the first match of the NCAA Baseball College World Series finals in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, June 25.

Tim Elko and Kevin Graham scored in the first fifteen minutes of the game to give Ole Miss a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the second, Calvin Harris scored to make it 3-0.

Elko hit a homerun over the right field fence in the third inning to bring the Rebels 4-0.

In the sixth inning, Oklahoma scored twice to make it 4-2.

In the top of the eighth inning, T.J. McCants hit a homerun and Hayden Dunhurst scored. Harris and Justin Bench hit back to back homeruns to bring the Rebels to a 8-2 lead.

Oklahoma scored again in the bottom of the eighth to make it 8-3.

Elko and Kemp Alderman scored in the ninth inning to finish the game off with a 10-3 win for the Rebels.

The teams will play Game 2 at 2:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 26. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 6:00 p.m. CT on Monday, June 27.