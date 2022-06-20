OMAHA (WJTV) – The Ole Miss Rebels will play their second game in the 2022 College World Series (CWS) against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday, June 20.

The Rebels are coming off of a 5-1 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

The last time Ole Miss was in Omaha was in 2014. Hundreds of fans jumped at the chance to take the trip to this year’s CWS.

While their reasoning for taking the trip may be different, fans agreed that Monday night’s game may be a close one.

“My son graduated high school this year, so we were coming up anyway for his senior trip, and it just so happens Ole Miss got into the College World Series. I’m thinking it’s going to be a closer game. Maybe 5-6, 5-4, something like that,” said Chad Thompson, an Ole Miss fan.

“After the Super Regional in Hattiesburg, we decided to come on out to Omaha. Second trip since 2014,” said Heat Walter, another Ole Miss fan.

The game will start at 6:00 p.m. CT.