OMAHA (WJTV) – The Ole Miss Rebels may be off on Friday, but they’re gearing up for their first ever national championship game on Saturday, June 25.

The Rebels defeated Arkansas on Thursday, sending the Razorbacks home and securing their spot in the championship game.

Ole Miss made it to the semifinals before, but this year, they were finally able to make it over that hump to compete in the championship game.

The families of Peyton Chatagnier and Dylan DeLucia, who made the trip, said it was a game they’ll never forget.

“It feels amazing. Great offensive approaches from our guys. It’s just unreal to be here. My brother went out there and pitched an excellent game. I couldn’t be more proud. Just hope to win the next couple of games, but we’ll see what happens,” said DeLucia’s brother, Nick.

“Peyton said they would be coming out ready to fight. I felt so excited. I’m just glad they won,” said one fan.

“I was on the edge of my seat. When you a grandson playing and DeLucia pitching, it’s just hard to believe. Some great plays by Peyton. The whole team is unbelievable. We’re going all the way. Hotty Toddy!” said another fan.

Ole Miss will face Oklahoma at Charles Schwab Field on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT.