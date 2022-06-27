OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team will return to Oxford around 2:00 p.m. CT on Monday, June 27.

The players will be welcomed back by fans after winning the 2022 NCAA Baseball College World Series Championship in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, June 26. The Rebels defeated Oklahoma 4-2 in the final game.

The Rebels (42-23) became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference.

A “welcome back” celebration will be held at the Walk of Champions at 2:00 p.m.

Ole Miss Athletics officials said a championship parade will be held on Wednesday, June 29. They said more details about the parade will be released when available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.