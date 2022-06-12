HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – All eyes were on the diamond in Hattiesburg as Ole Miss and Southern Miss faced off in the first game of the Super Regional. There was another diamond in the Hub City.

Ole Miss and Southern Miss fans are rooting for their favorite teams in the Super Regional. The games have households divided, including a Golden Eagle and a Rebel who traded their rivalry for marriage.

“Today is super exciting. I get to marry the love of my life today. It’s actually exciting because I graduated Southern Miss and Kelsey graduated Ole Miss. We always have a little rivalry every time our teams go head-to-head. We never would have imagined that we would be in a regional against Ole Miss,” said groom David McCarty.

The bride and groom are not the only rivals at the wedding.

“The bridesmaids are all for the Rebels and all the groomsmen are for the Golden Eagles. It’s just a great day and a pretty cool way to spend it. We’re watching the game here from the wedding and kind of keeping score,” said bride Kelsey McCarty.

Now, the Rebel and Golden Eagle have a message for each other.

“Michael, I cannot wait to marry you in just a few hours. I can’t wait to be your wife. Forever we’re going to keep our rivalry. Forever I’m going to keep saying Hotty Toddy,” said Kelsey.

“Kelsey, I cannot wait to marry you. You are the love of my life. You’ve been there through all of my ups and downs. I can’t wait until you’re my wife,” said Michael.

Ole Miss won the first game against Southern Miss. It’s safe to say whatever the outcome of the Super Regional, it will be a win for Mississippi.