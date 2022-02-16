HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — You could feel the excitement at Pete Taylor Park Wednesday as Southern Miss took the practice field just 48 hours prior to Opening Day.

“A lot of buzz going around the locker room definitely,” junior infielder Danny Lynch said. “You try to get sleep before Opening Day, but it’s tough. Sometimes you’re just so antsy, so ready for the day to be there.”

The Golden Eagles have plenty of reasons to be excited after returning the majority of a squad that went toe to toe with Ole Miss in the Oxford regional last season.

“We’ve all been working hard to get to the point where we’re at and we’re confident in ourselves,” sophomore starting pitcher Ben Ethridge said. “There’s high expectations from last year, we’re looking to excel and exceed them.”

The team’s loyal fan base is fired up as well, shattering a program record for ticket sales with over 2,500 and counting.

“I’m really excited to see the packed house,” junior shortstop Dustin Dickerson said. “This weekend is going to be electric and probably the most packed I’ve seen it since I’ve been here.”

The biggest question mark for the C-USA preseason favorites, like with most teams this time of year, revolves around pitching. How do you replace the 1-2 punch of Hunter Stanley and Walker Powell? Head coach Scott Berry announced his weekend rotation will feature a trio of right handed pitchers: 1.) Ben Ethridge, 2.) Hunter Riggins (Delta State graduate transfer), 3.) Hurston Waldrep.

“It’s a long journey,” head coach Scott Berry said when asked about the significance of Opening Day. “From the point of August to where we are right now has been a marathon. But now it doesn’t turn into a sprint, it just turns into another marathon. It’s just another leg of the journey.”

The Golden Eagles open the season against North Alabama this Friday, 4 PM at Pete Taylor Park.