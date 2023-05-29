HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Justin Storm threw 5 2/4 scoreless relief innings, and No. 16 Southern Miss belted three home runs to defeat Louisiana 6-1 in capturing the Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference championship at Riverwalk Stadium on Sunday, May 28.

The Golden Eagles (41-17) captured the league’s automatic bid in next week’s NCAA Tournament as they captured the title in the school’s inaugural season in the conference. Louisiana fell to 40-22.

The win was the 19th in the last 21 games for the Golden Eagles as they collected double-digit hits for the fourth time in five tournament games.

Southern Miss will play in the Auburn Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Auburn, Penn, and Samford will also play in this regional, which will take place June 2-5.