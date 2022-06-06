HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Miss topped LSU in an 8-4 win on Sunday, June 5. The Golden Eagles avoided elimination and advanced to the regional final.

Pine Belt News reported Justin Storm kept LSU scoreless for five innings to preserve Southern Miss’ 8-4 win over the Tigers.

The newspaper reported Southern Miss took another win earlier in the day against Kennesaw State. The Golden Eagles won 4-3 and avoided elimination.

Now, Southern Miss and LSU will play again at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5 to determine the regional winner.

According to the newspaper, the winner will advance to the Super Regional, which could be held at Southern Miss. Miami was eliminated from the Coral Gables Regional, leaving Southern Miss up for grabs to host the Super Regional.