HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Pete Taylor Park at Southern Miss was chosen to serve as one of 16 host sites for the 64-team NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Southern Miss will host the championships for the third in its history. Pete Taylor Park also served as a host site for 2003 and 2017 championships.

The tournament is set to run Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6. The entire 64-team field will be released at 11 a.m. on Monday by ESPN2. Game times in the Hattiesburg Regional will be announced at a later date for the double-elimination event.

Purchase tickets here or by calling 1-800-844-TICK.