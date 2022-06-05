HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Golden Eagles fell 7-6 against LSU in the 10th inning on Saturday, June 4.

Pine Belt News reported Southern Miss held a 4-run lead over LSU heading into the bottom of the ninth. The lead was quickly gone as the Tigers tied the game by scoring four runs in the ninth, three of which scored with two outs to set up LSU walking off Southern Miss 7-6 in the 10th inning.

According to the newspaper, Southern Miss will play Kennesaw State at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. The Golden Eagles will look to avoid elimination in order to advance to the regional championship. LSU will have to be beaten twice if Southern Miss advances.