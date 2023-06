After defeating Tennessee in Game 1 of the Super Regional, the Golden Eagles fell in Game 2. (WJTV)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After defeating Tennessee in Game 1 of the Super Regional, the Golden Eagles fell in Game 2.

The score for Game 2 was 8-4, with the Vols winning, on Sunday, June 11.

The win for the Vols forces a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. The winner will secure their spot in the College World Series.

Game 3 will be on Monday, June 12 at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.