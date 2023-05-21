HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Miss has hired their next baseball coach.

Christian Ostrander will be the 14th coach in USM history.

Ostrander had been the pitching coach for the Golden Eagles for six seasons, as well as Associate Head Coach for the past two.

Current Head Coach Scott Berry recently announced he is retiring at the end of the season.

“I am excited to announce Christian Ostrander as the next head baseball coach at Southern Miss,” said Jeremy McClain, USM Athletic Director. “Christian brings not only an outstanding track record to the position, but also the commitment, accountability, and character we have grown to expect from our baseball program. As a Golden Eagle, he has been a major part of our success over the past six years and is well respected around the country for his work on and off the field. I look forward to his leadership and to working with him in continuing to elevate our program on a national level.”

During his first five years, Ostrander has helped lead the Golden Eagles to four NCAA regional berths, mentoring one National Pitcher of the Year, and last season was named the C-USA Assistant Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season helping him become the only coach to ever win that award twice in its history.

“I am extremely honored and humbled for the opportunity to be the next Head Baseball Coach at The University of Southern Mississippi,” said Ostrander. “The rich tradition that had been built here over the years by Coach Taylor, Coach Denson, Coach Palmer, and Coach Berry is truly incredible and admirable. It is with great excitement and great privilege to lead this program moving forward.

Ostrander came to Southern Miss after spending two seasons at Louisiana Tech as their associate head coach and pitching coach.