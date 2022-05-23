HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Pitcher Tanner Hall was awarded the 2022 Ferriss Trophy.

The Ferriss Trophy was named in memory of the former Major League star and long-time Delta State baseball coach Dave “Bo” Ferriss. The award is presented to the Most Outstanding College player in Mississippi every year.

Hall put together a 7-2 record for the Golden Eagles. In 87.1 innings, he only allowed 76 hits, striking out 120 and walking ten batters. The strike thrower had a batting average against of .227.

Hall makes the fourth Southern Miss player to earn the award. Other finalists included Tim Elko of Ole Miss, R.J. Yeager of MSU, Harrison Haley of Delta State and Brett Sanchez of Belhaven.