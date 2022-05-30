HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Miss will host LSU, Kennesaw State and Army for the Hattiesburg Regional.
Pine Belt News reported the Golden Eagles are the No. 1 regional seed and the No. 11 national seed.
The newspaper reported the following schedule:
Friday, June 3
- Game 1 – Southern Miss vs. Army West Point at 1:00 p.m.
- Game 2 – Southern Miss vs. Kennesaw State at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
- Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 1:00 p.m.
- Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
- Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 at 1:00 p.m.
- Game 6 – Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 at 6:00 p.m.
Monday, June 6
- Game 7 – If necessary at 6:00 p.m.