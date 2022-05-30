HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Miss will host LSU, Kennesaw State and Army for the Hattiesburg Regional.

Pine Belt News reported the Golden Eagles are the No. 1 regional seed and the No. 11 national seed.

The newspaper reported the following schedule:

Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Southern Miss vs. Army West Point at 1:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Southern Miss vs. Kennesaw State at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Game 6 – Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, June 6