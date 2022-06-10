HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will provide a free opportunity for Golden Eagle faithful fans to watch the games at Southern Station in Spirit Park via ESPNU.

For fans unable to attend at the Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park, Gulf South Productions will be setting up a 20-foot video wall and audio system for viewing Saturday’s game on the stage at Southern Station.

The Golden Eagles are set to battle the Ole Miss Rebels at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday’s game two will be on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Spirit Park Live will open at 2:00 p.m. with free parking provided at Cochran Center Reserved Lot (normally Lot 12 for football).

Fans are permitted to bring their own food and beverage, while food trucks will also be on site for the event. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs, coolers, blankets, etc. to enjoy at the event.