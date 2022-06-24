OMAHA (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News will be live in Omaha and Oxford on Friday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT for another Sports Zone 12 “Ole Miss: Road to Omaha” special.

The Rebels advanced to the College World Series (CWS) finals after defeating Arkansas on Thursday, June 23. The Rebels beat the Razorbacks 2-0.

The win comes after Ole Miss fell to the Razorbacks 3-2 on Wednesday, June 22. Arkansas previously lost to the Rebels 13-5 on Monday, June 20.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma advanced to the CWS finals with a 5-1 victory over Texas A&M and will face Ole Miss on Saturday, June 25.

All three games will air on ESPN. Saturday’s opener is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is slated for 2:00 p.m. CT. Monday’s if necessary game is also set for a 6:00 p.m. CT start time.