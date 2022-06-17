OMAHA (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News was live in Omaha and in Oxford on Friday, June 17 for a special Sports Zone 12 “Ole Miss: Road to Omaha” special.

The Ole Miss baseball team will face Auburn on Saturday, June 18 in Omaha, Nebraska. The game will start at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The Rebels advanced to the College World Series after defeating the Southern Miss baseball team in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. Ole Miss is returning to the CWS for the first time since 2014.

Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s games in the CWS:

Friday, June 17

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Texas, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, June 18

Alabama vs. Stanford, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Auburn, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Ole Miss arrived in Omaha on Wednesday, June 15 after fans were able to send them off in Oxford.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.