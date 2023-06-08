HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The NCAA Super Regionals are returning to Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field for the second time in program history.

The NCAA announced Tuesday, June 6, that Southern Miss (45-18) will play host to Tennessee (41-19) in the 2023 NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional. Both teams are appearing in the Super Regionals for consecutive years with the Golden Eagles making their second-straight appearance and the Volunteers their third.

The winner of series will clinch one of eight spots at the 2023 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Game one of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional will take place on Saturday, June 10 at 2:00 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPNU. Game two is set for Sunday, June 11.

Time slots and broadcast location for the if-necessary game, slated for Monday, June 12 are yet to be determined.

Southern Miss makes it third appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals, joining the 2009 and 2022 squads as the only teams to do so in school history. The 2009 squad traveled to Gainesville, Fla. and defeated Florida in two games to make its only College World Series appearance.

The 2022 Golden Eagles fell in two games to in-state Ole Miss in the first-ever Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park. Southern Miss is just one of two teams in the country to host Super Regionals in back-to-back seasons, joining Stanford as the only other program to do so.

Season ticket holders at Pete Taylor Park will receive information regarding Super Regional tickets. Southern Miss Athletics does not anticipate selling tickets to the general public due to selling out Pete Taylor Park this season.