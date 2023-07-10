JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three MLB teams drafted two baseball players from the University of Mississippi and one from Mississippi State University on Sunday, July 9.

Jacob Gonzalez was the 15th overall pick in the first round of the MLB Draft. The future Chicago White Sox player was Ole Miss’ first position player drafted in the first round since 1970, according to Ole Miss Athletics. According to Ole Miss Baseball on Twitter, Gonzalez is the third-highest MLB draft pick and the eighth first-rounder in program history.

The Miami Marlins selected Kemp Alderman as the 47th overall pick in the MLB Draft. Alderman is the 2023 recipient of the Ferriss Trophy, awarded to Mississippi’s best college baseball player.

Ole Miss rival Mississippi State also experienced draft day success on Sunday. Junior outfielder Colton Ledbetter was drafted 55th overall by another Florida team: the Tampa Bay Rays. According to Mississippi State Athletics, the 2nd round pick from Hoover, Alabama, is the seventh Mississippi State player to be drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays and the first since third baseman Kamren James in 2022.

Gonzalez finished his career at Ole Miss with the third-highest total number of runs scored over three seasons at 186. The Glendora, California native’s 73 runs scored during 2021 are the second-highest total in a single season, trailing only Chris Coughlan, who scored 75 in 2006, according to Ole Miss Athletics.

Alderman led Ole Miss in nearly every offensive category, hitting .376 with a slugging percentage of .709, an on-base percentage of .440, 80 hits with 61 RBI, 19 home runs, and 151 total bases. The Decatur, Mississippi native’s 19 home runs in 2023 were the third-highest single-season total by a Rebel in program history, and his .376 batting average was the highest in a season since 2012 when Alex Yarbrough hit .380.

Ledbetter led the Bulldogs with 17 multi-hit games, including 13 two-hit games. He also had 14 multi-RBI games, the second most on the team. Ledbetter collected 63 hits, with 25 of those going for extra bases. According to Mississippi State Athletics, his 52 RBIs and 12 home runs were the second-highest on the team.

Rounds 3-10 of the MLB Draft begin at 1 p.m. CT on Monday. Rounds 11-20 start at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday.