PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Trustmark College Series will return in 2023 with Mississippi’s top college teams playing at Trustmark Park at Pearl, culminating with the Governor’s Cup on April 25.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, at the Trustmark Park box office, online, or via any Ticketmaster location. Mississippi Braves season ticket holders may purchase now by calling 601-032-8788.

The Trustmark College Series will begin with Southern Miss taking on Mississippi State on Tuesday, February 28, at 6:00 p.m. Next, the defending national champion Ole Miss Rebels will face Southern Miss on Tuesday, March 28, at 6:00 p.m. Finally, the Governor’s Cup between the past two College Baseball National Champions, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, will occur on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:00 p.m.

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State

Tuesday, February 28 | First Pitch: 6:00 p.m. | Gates: 5:00 p.m. Club VIP – $65 Diamond – $55 Field – $42 GA Res – $32 Berm – $22



Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss

Tuesday, March 28 | First Pitch: 6:00 p.m. | Gates: 5:00 p.m. Club VIP – $65 Diamond – $55 Field – $42 GA Res – $32 Berm – $22



Governor’s Cup | Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Tuesday, April 25 | First Pitch: 6:00 p.m. | Gates: 5:00 p.m. Club VIP – $80 Diamond – $70 Field – $60 GA Res – $50 Berm – $32



The Mississippi Braves will begin their 2023 campaign with a three-game opening weekend, April 7-9, against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park.