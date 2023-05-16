HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Scott Berry, the all-time winningest coach in Southern Miss baseball history, announced that he will retire from coaching at the end of the 2023 season.

Berry, 60, has guided the Golden Eagles for the last 14 seasons and has been a part of the program for 23 years. He joined the staff as an assistant coach under Coach Corky Palmer in 2001.

“I could coach baseball forever; however, life continues to remind me our time is precious. For the past 23 years, it has been my honor to work at The University of Southern Mississippi. The 2023 baseball season will be my final season as Head Baseball Coach. Our program has a solid foundation for this transition in leadership. I am sincerely grateful and humbled by your support for me and this program,” said Berry.

The Missouri native has led the Golden Eagles to five regular season conference crowns, four league tournament titles and eight NCAA Tournament berths, including two regional hosting and one super regional hosting opportunities.

Berry surpassed Hill Denson last season as the school’s all-time winningest baseball coach, and entering his final regular-season series with Louisiana, compiled a 517-271-1 record over his time with the program.

During his tenure, he also produced 36 first-team all-conference selections.

Following the season, the USM Department of Athletics will hold a retirement reception in Berry’s honor and fans will be invited to congratulate him for his contributions to the university.

The game against Louisiana on Friday, May 19 has been dubbed “Scott Berry Night.” Berry and his family will be honored prior to the game.

USM officials said a search for Berry’s successor is already underway and that person should be named in the near future.