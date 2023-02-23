JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the finalists for the 2023 Howell Trophy and the 2023 Gillom Trophy.

Each year, the most outstanding player in women’s basketball is awarded the Gillom Trophy, named for MS Sports Hall of Famer Peggie Gillom Granderson. The most outstanding player in men’s basketball is awarded the Howell Trophy named for MS Sports Hall of Famer Bailey Howell.

A panel of statewide media who cover college basketball selects the finalists for these prestigious awards. The same panel will now select this year’s winners.

The top three vote totals for the Gillom Trophy were received by Jessika Carter of Mississippi State University, Angel Baker of Ole Miss, and Dominique Davis of the University of Southern Mississippi.

The three Howell Trophy finalists are Tolu Smith of Mississippi State University, Matt Murrell of Ole Miss, and Austin Crowley of Southern Mississippi.

The six finalists and their coaches will be recognized during a luncheon and program on March 6th at the Golden Moon Casino at Pearl River Resort. The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased online at www.msfame.com or by calling the Hall of Fame offices at 601-982-8264.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.