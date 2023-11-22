MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will miss Wednesday’s game in Minnesota with hip soreness and will be re-evaluated Thursday.

Embiid played 38 minutes and had 38 points and 12 rebounds in the 76ers’ 122-119 overtime loss at Cleveland a night earlier. The reigning MVP is averaging an NBA-best 31.9 points per game this season with 11.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists a game. It will be the first missed game for Embiid this season.

“He’s got some soreness in his hip and that’s it, enough to keep him out,” Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said before the game. “We’ll keep checking it and check him again tomorrow, and see how long it’s going to be.”

Philadelphia doesn’t play again until Nov. 25 at Oklahoma City.