RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Raymond Rangers were the preseason number one in the state and finished as the number one team in the state for the first time in school history.

Their designated fan base came in the form of the church. When the basketball team won state, church members were there to show their love and support.

“We don’t want them to have to work for something that they already earned. These boys already earned it. They won a championship. They deserve their rings. They shouldn’t have to work for their rings. We were available. We had the resources to do it,” said Belmont Baptist Church Senior Preacher Toney Chrisler.

The Rangers’ point guard said he’ll remember this moment forever.

“They’ve been backing us even when we didn’t win. We would always have church members in the stands supporting us. The rings are just something that will hold this group together 15 years from now or 20 years from now. These are guys who I won’t ever forget,” said Rangers Point Guard Tremaine Dixon.

Humility is a skill the team gets from their coach. He said the program is about building young men off the court.

“Our program is built on more than just basketball. It’s built on helping grow young men on and off the floor. Us winning the championship, that’s just a small piece of it. Being able to see these guys go on after they win the championship and go to college, that’s the biggest part of this job. That brings me the most pleasure,” said Raymond High School Head Coach Tony Tadlock.

Four of the players are seniors. They have all committed to college, including Dixon, who plans to major in finance.