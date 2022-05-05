OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi women’s head basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin extended her contract to 2026.

McPhee-McCuin led Ole Miss back into the national spotlight with the program earning its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2007 for its 18th overall.

She led the Rebels to 10 SEC wins and its best best conference finish since 1993. Ole Miss also appeared in its first SEC Tournament semifinal since 1994 as the fourth seed overall. The Rebels also found themselves slotted in the national polls with its first AP Poll appearance since 2007, when Ole Miss came in at No. 24 on January 24.

