NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed rookie guard Dyson Daniels. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Daniels, who was drafted by the Pelicans with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.0 steals for NBA G League Ignite during the 2021-22 season. Daniels joined Ignite from the NBA Global Academy Australia.

Daniels represented the Australian national team at the 2021 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup,

averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}