BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU legend Seimone Augustus, a WNBA player and a three-time gold medalist, will be honored with a statue on her old stomping ground at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Augustus took the women’s basketball team to three straight Final Fours while also earning back-to-back NCAA Player of the Year award honors in the early 2000s. Augustus also attended Capital High.

The Seimone Augustus statue will be unveiled outside the P-Mac in the plaza between the LSU Gymnastics facility and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The event will be streamed here.