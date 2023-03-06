ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Coltie Young’s 15 points helped Jackson State defeat Mississippi Valley State 68-60 on Saturday night.

Young had five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (13-18, 12-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ken Evans added 14 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds.

The Delta Devils (5-27, 4-14) were led by Tyronn Mosley, who recorded 15 points and seven rebounds. Terry Collins added 15 points, five assists and four steals for Mississippi Valley State. In addition, Rayquan Brown had 10 points.