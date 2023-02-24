OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi announced the university and head men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.

“We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said. “No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day. As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty and his family the very best in the future.”

“My family and I are extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead the Ole Miss men’s basketball program the past five years,” Davis said. “We appreciate Chancellor Boyce, Keith Carter, the staff and players for their support and work ethic on behalf of our program, and I wish Ole Miss the best going forward. Oxford is a special place to live and work.”

Rebel assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Carter announced a national search for the Rebels’ next head coach is underway.

Davis spent five seasons at the helm of the Ole Miss basketball team, compiling a 74-79 overall record. The Rebels posted a 10-18 mark and 2-13 in conference play this year.