LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The story of former Mississippi athlete Kenny Payne is still being written as he makes history from Laurel, Mississippi to Louisville, Kentucky.

Payne is a graduate of Northeast Jones High School. He is also former Mr. Basketball for Mississippi. He’s now making headlines on the front page of college sports.

“When he was announced on Friday, there were over 80 Louisville players at his press conference. A number of them were crying because they were so happy to see he was the new coach,” said Rick Bozich, a sports reporter.

Payne, a Laurel native, rose to the top of his game in high school. Years later, he’s breaking larger barriers as the first Black head basketball coach at the University of Louisville.

“I said, ‘Boy, continue to do what you’re doing. You are the hardest worker I know.’ I know everywhere he’s been, he has been a hard worker,” said Payne’s father.

After graduating from high school, Payne attended the University of Louisville. He returned to Kentucky in 2000 as an assistant coach for the University of Kentucky.

“If Kenny can do from Laurel, then I can do it from Laurel. That is a great inspiration to them. Great inspiration to the coaches of these high school players. It’s just a great thing to Laurel to know that you can come from these humble beginnings,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

The excitement from Laurel to Louisville is leaving behind a footprint for the next generation.

