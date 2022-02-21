POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) will hold men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at Pearl River Community College (PRCC).

The tournament will be held at the Marvin R. White Coliseum from February 21 to February 24. Women’s games begin on Monday, February 21 with games at 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Men’s games will be held at the same times on Tuesday, February 22.

Tickets are $10 a day and can be purchased here. The games will also be livestreamed for free here. View the schedules and rosters for women here or for men here.