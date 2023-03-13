VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – March Madness means big business in the sporting industry, especially when it comes to placing bets.

Sixty-seven college basketball games will be played over a span of the next three weeks. The sports book manager at Ameristar Casino explained why so many people are coming to place bets.

“The minimum wage would be $5, and the maximum is upward of thousands of dollars. If you wanted to win a small amount to win a lot that’s where you would want to pick 20 teams. A $5 bet could win you $50,000,” said Keith Hardey.

Hardey says you not only can place bets on who’s going to win or lose, but you can also place bets on how many points are going to be scored or you could move the point spread around.