STARKVILLE, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) fired men’s basketball coach Ben Howland, according to CBS Sports.

Howland had a seven-year run at MSU and amassed a 134-98 (59-67 SEC) record with one NCAA Tournament appearance.

According to CPS Sports, MSU has been working to set up interviews for Howland’s successor for weeks. Initial candidates include San Francisco’s Todd Golden, UAB’s Andy Kennedy and New Mexico State’s Chris Jans.

The Bulldogs finished the SEC season 8-10.