ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) men’s basketball coach Lindsey Hunter has been placed on administrative leave.

According to MVSU Athletic Director Dianthia Ford-Kee, George Ivory will serve as the coach while Hunter is on leave.

Hunter is a former Jackson State basketball player. Ivory is a former University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPD) head coach and former MVSU basketball player.