NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just three days after capturing the NAIA men’s basketball national championship in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, March 22. Members of the Loyola University New Orleans team stopped by WGNO to visit with sports director Ed Daniels in studio.

Head coach Stacy Hollowell was joined by NAIA player of the year, Zach Wrightsil, fellow Wolf Pack teammate Myles Burns talked about winning just the second national title in school history – a full 77 years since capturing their first one in 1945.

Plus, both Wrightsil and Burns made their anchor desk debut as seen in the video below: