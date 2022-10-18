Two days before opening night, the New Orleans Pelicans announced their roster for the 2022-2023 season. The Pelicans face the Nets on Wednesday in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center at 6:30 p.m. CST.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 17 players, including two 2-way players. Click to see all 17 players and their positions.

Based on last season’s lineups and the addition of a healthy Zion Williamson, who said “I’m playing Wednesday,” the projected starting five will be Williamson, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, and Jonas Valenciunas. Three returning Pelicans who played 20-plus minutes during last year’s playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns are Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, and Larry Nance, Jr. That’s eight.

Other returning role players include Devonte’ Graham, Jaxson Hayes, Willy Hernangómez, Kira Lewis Jr., Naji Marshall, and Garrett Temple. Dyson Daniels, the 8th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, makes 15.

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, the Pelicans’ 2nd-round pick this year, and fellow rookie Dereon Seabron from N.C. State, have signed 2-way contracts with the Pelicans and make up the last two spots on the Opening Night Roster.

The Pelicans will travel to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Friday night and then return to New Orleans for the highly anticipated home opener on Sunday, Oct. 23, against the Utah Jazz. Home opener tip-off is set for 6 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center in downtown New Orleans.