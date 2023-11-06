OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Snudda Collins scored 17 points, Madison Scott had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Mississippi beat Queens University 91-44 on Monday to begin the regular season.

Ole Miss entered a season ranked for the first time since 1995, with the hopes of making a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels advanced to the Sweet 16 last season after an upset of No. 1 seeded Stanford.

Ole Miss pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Queens 28-3. The Rebels scored the opening nine points of the quarter and added a 6-0 run before Queens made its first basket of the second half with 5:31 left. Ole Miss closed the frame with a 13-0 burst.

Ole Miss has won 20 of its last 21 games at home against non-conference opponents dating to the 2020 season.

Kennedy Todd-Williams added 10 points for Ole Miss. Scott tallied her 22nd career double-double.

Marquesha Davis gave Ole Miss its first lead, 7-5, with 7:01 remaining in the first quarter. The Rebels led 41-27 at halftime behind Collins’ 12 points. Collins had 16 points, on 6-of-9 shooting, entering the fourth quarter.

Alexandria Johnson and Nicole Gwynn each scored 11 points for Queens. The Royals turned it over 22 times, leading to 27 points by Ole Miss.

Ole Miss and Queens met for the first time in program history as the Royals entered their second season at the Division I level. Queens is a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.