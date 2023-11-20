NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Marija Avlijas scored 11 points, Madison Scott added 10 points and No. 24 Mississippi beat Michigan 60-49 on Monday in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Ole Miss (5-1) held an opponent to less than 50 points for the third time this season. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Ole Miss has held eight Power Five opponents under 50 points.

The Rebels led 27-19 at halftime after shooting 50% from the field. Michigan was just 4-of-27 shooting (15%) in the half but scored nine points at the free-throw line to stay close. Tyia Singleton made a layup just before the third-quarter buzzer to extend Mississippi’s lead to 48-30.

Marquesha Davis and Snudda Collins each scored nine points for Ole Miss. Scott, who secured her 24th career double-double against Arizona on Sunday, was named the tournament MVP.

Laila Phelia led Michigan (4-1) with 21 points. She was 4 of 18 from the field but made 11 of 12 free throws. Jordan Hobbs had the second-most points for the Michigan starters with six. Cameron Williams had a team-high eight rebounds.

Ole Miss returns home for two games, hosting Little Rock on Saturday and Louisville on Nov. 29. The second game is a rematch of the 2023 Sweet 16 in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.