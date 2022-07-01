OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Tickets for the 2022-23 University of Mississippi men’s and women’s basketball teams are on sale now, and fans can reserve their seats at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

Non-conference schedules for both teams are still being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks, with SEC schedules and tipoff times announced in the fall. Fans can purchase season tickets at OleMissTix.com or by calling 662-915-7167.

Ole Miss women’s basketball is coming off one of the most record breaking campaigns in program history, as the Rebels reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 seasons.

The Rebel men, meanwhile, enter year five under head coach Kermit Davis, and will feature two of the most exciting guards in the SEC – junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin – as well as eight brand new additions.